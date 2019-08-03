About this strain
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Crescendo crosses Chemdog, I-95, and Mandarin Cookies to create this THC-dominant hybrid. Its terpene profile produces sweet, earthy, and citrus aromas with gassy, kushy, and sweet cookie dough flavors. Buds are large in size and mostly green with purple accents.
Crescendo RBx1 effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
41% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
