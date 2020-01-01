NW Connoisseurs

Northwest Connoisseurs has a vision to grow and share the finest cannabis strains grow-able, utilizing the most environmentally-friendly, efficient, and natural methods utilize-able. Max Brand and Aarikka Tuss submitted their 502 application fast-as-can-be and were one of the first 200 licensed out of 5000 applications in Washington state. For the first year, Max was the youngest 502 owner in the state, at 27 years old. from october 2014 to december 2015, Northwest Connoisseurs was growing in Deer Harbor, on lovely Orcas Island. Soon it became clear they would need a purpose-specific building, and made plans for a Closed Environment Grow operation. The team Broke ground in November 2015 on a steel building (with an amazing view of Mt. Baker!) just outside of Eastsound. By June of the next year, all of the permits were approved; the first harvest in the new building was ready by September 2016. Utilizing a bootstrap philosophy, Max and Aarikka have created an environment where well-rounded and inspired employees are involved in every part of the process, engendering personal, caring attention to each stage of growing and harvesting. (we know you feel that love!) Northwest Connoisseurs is constantly striving for greener production methods, honoring the water, earth, and air that sustain us. They look forward to adding oils, tinctures, and edibles to their production line in the future, as well as biodegradable packaging. ...and one shiny day in the future? they hope to sell directly to the people and have a live conversation with them, like farmers do at a farmers market.