NW KIND
Jäger Sour Diesel Platinum Shatter 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
INDICA
71.50% THC / 7.59% Terps
Grown By Native Garden
Jager effects
240 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
