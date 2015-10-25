About this product
779 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
