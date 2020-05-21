About this strain
Cat Piss is a sativa marijuana strain and phenotype of Super Silver Haze. This strain produces uplifting effects that leave the consumer feeling happy and functional. Cat Piss features sweet and piney flavors. This strain gets its namesake because some say its uniquely pungent aroma is reminiscent of cat piss. Medical marijuana patients choose Cat Piss to help relieve symptoms associated with nausea, headaches, arthritis and chronic pain.
