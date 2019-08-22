Sour Diesel effects
5,497 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Okanogan Gold
“State of the art hydroponic system”, “automated grow-lights”, “CO2-enriched air”, “premium indoor growing environment”…
That’s a bunch of “Hornswoggle”! Okanogan Gold ain’t no artificial indoor cannabis. That’s fool’s gold! We farm and cultivate our golden cannabis the way nature intended; using the sun and glacier-rich soil giving you the REAL smell and taste found in nature while ensuring a refreshing high.
