About this strain
Atomic by Bomb Seeds is a deep blend of potent genetics. OG Kush was crossed with Chemdawg, which was then crossed with THC Bomb to create Atomic. This blend of THC-dominant genetics lends Atomic potency that isn’t meant for everyone. Be warned that this intense high hits with a rush to the head and settles into a long-lasting body stone that evaporates stress and worries. Atomic has a fair yield and a Kushy flavor that is thick with gas and forest aromas. Enjoy Atomic after you clear your schedule as its effects may change your plans.
Atomic effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
44% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
