OM Extracts
About this product
OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances.
Watermelon Zkittlez 6:1
64.7% Total Cannabinoids
7.6% THC & 47.1% CBD
2.6% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Bisabolol, α-Humulene, Guaiol
Watermelon Zkittlez CBD: Fantastically uplifting CBD-dominant blend, with less Myrcene and more THC than pure CBD varietals
Packaged in a 1mL Glass Tank with 1.3Ω Ceramic Coil and Ceramic Mouthpiece
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
