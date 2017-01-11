OM Extracts
We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository.
Panama Red 3:1
650.0 mg Total Cannabinoids
140.2 mg THC & 412.9 mg CBD
4.3% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Pinene, α-Humulene
Panama Red is an old-school Landrace variety with a similar cult following to other long-flowering Landrace genetics, like Columbian Gold and Durban Poison. Our family was honored for the opportunity to grow this selection. Bred and maintained by Coastal Seed Co @kagyu1.
Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines
Suggested serving size: .01mL
(100 servings /container)
Activation time: up to 2 hours
For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit us at www.OMEXTRACTS.com
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
Panama Red effects
Reported by real people like you
122 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
36% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
