75.4% Total Cannabinoids
57.1% THC & 10.0% CBD
2.3% Terpenes
Top 3: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol
Sour Cookies: Sour Diesel (Riri cut from Reservoir Seeds) x GSC (Forum S1 cut). Sour gassy maple aroma with a floral sugar cookie bite. Bred by Mamiko Seeds.
Packaged in a 1mL Glass Tank with 1.3Ω Ceramic Coil and Ceramic Mouthpiece
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
Sour Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Sour Diesel. When smoked in small amounts, Sour Cookies gives a high that is uplifing and cerebral. When smoked in large amounts, you can expect Sour Cookies to put you in a permanent couch-lock that can persist for over an hour. Sour Cookies smells doughy and pungent with overtones of hash and fuel.
We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine.
2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place
2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place
2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place
2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place