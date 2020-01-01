High quality, all natural cannabis topicals and edibles, locally made in Portland, OR. Our products are made in small batches and carefully formulated with only the best all-natural and certified organic ingredients. Our locally grown, premium cannabis is infused in cold oil extraction and meticulously lab tested. We pride ourselves on providing a highly effective and trustworthy approach to people seeking an alternative and holistic approach to their well being. Om Remedies topicals provide potent, soothing pain relief and healing without the psychoactive effects associated with ingesting cannabis, so you can relax in knowing that deep healing is taking place, yet with a clear mind. Our medicinal tinctures and body butters are meticulously formulated to provide a delightful and relieving experience that is also reliable and safe. Enjoy! After 20 years of psoriasis I’ve spent tens of thousands of dollars and countless healing methods trying to help it. After just 10 days of using Om Remedies Cool Balm it almost disappeared entirely! My mind is completely blown. This stuff is incredible. – Steve windrow, Lawyer from Oregon