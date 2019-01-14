About this product
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Focused
41% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
