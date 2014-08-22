OG #18 effects
316 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pacific Frost Farms
Pacific Frost Farms is a premium craft cannabis producer located in the Pacific NW and serving the Oregon market.