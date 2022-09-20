About this product
Taste and experience Pacific Stone cannabis with Pacific Stone cured resin. Extracted exclusively from the sun-grown indoor greenhouse flower we grow & cure, our cured resin is the most convenient and potent way to enjoy our Pacific Stone 805 Glue strain.
1g Cured Resin Sauce 510 Cartridge Per Pack
100% cannabis extract
100% cannabis-derived terpenes
100% extract of flower grown by Pacific Stone
No additives or fillers
Devices manufactured in a cGMP and ISO 9001 certified facility
Oil touching components tested and certified to applicable FDA CFR standards
Mouthpiece made from medical-grade, BPA free plastic
About this brand
Pacific Stone
Check out our website: www.pacificstonebrand.com
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers.
Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone__brand (2 underscores) and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.
State License(s)
CCL18-00001346