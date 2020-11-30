Pacific Stone
About this product
805 Glue is a cultivar by Pacific Stone created by crossing 805 with GG#4 (formerly Gorilla Glue #4). It first appeared in Southern California areas with the 805 telephone area code, hence the name.
The top reported aromas of the 805 Glue strain are earth and sour citrus. It is said to taste of skunk and soil.
805 Glue effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
41% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
37% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
