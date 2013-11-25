About this product

Sensi Star has achieved over 15 cups in major competitions and is as popular now as it was in 1995 when we first released it. It is smaller than many varieties, fat and stout with bushy branches that carry dense indica buds. It’s a great plant, producing powerful and very compact buds, crowned with legendary amounts of resin.



The smaller size means this plant is good for all grow rooms, allowing the gardener to maximize use of space, performing just as well in soil or hydro (8 - 9 weeks flower time). The variety is bred to work well as a multi branch and is an exceptional performer in Sea Of Green and Screen Of Green (SOG and SCROG) set ups, where the side branches of these short and thick plants contribute to excellent harvest yields.



Outside too, the Sensi Star proves its outstanding heritage with a tendency to grow fat and beautiful bushes that sprout from the ground like new stars exploding in some distant galaxy. With a lot of sun, this plant will produce many, many buds, and is a big favorite down south, in regions of France and Spain. It also has fans in southern regions of the USA.



Expect colas that are rock hard and coated with so much resin they literally glow in the dark with crystals (which explains its ‘White Strain’ nickname).



90% Indica // 10% Sativa

THC level: 20-24%

CBD level: < 0.1%