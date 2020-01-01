Perrywinkles Edibles

I wrote this cookbook because two of my passions in life are cannabis and great food. I thought what a great way to combine my Italian background as a cook and my knowledge of cooking with weed. These two great passions have enhanced my quality of life tremendously. I am grateful to be able to share with you the incredibles medibles cookbook. As marijuana edibles grow more and more popular, I believe it is time to reach out as a compassionate caregiver baker and share my experience with fellow medical marijuana patients. I have found a safe, tasty and effective way to infuse cannabis into foods we eat every day. My goal in writing this book is to share with you the knowledge and courage to get creative with incorporating THC into your own diet. Don’t get me wrong, I still enjoy smoking pot, but medibles offer an alternative way to medicate by ingesting cannabis instead of the traditional way of smoking it. The two are very different from each other and the body high from edibles can last for hours. It’s my job in this cookbook to dispel the myth and fear behind cooking with cannabis and give you a spring-board to launch from, so you can add THC into the foods you love and already eat. If I produced this cookbook without including a pot-brownie recipe, then it wouldn’t be a marijuana cookbook, right? This book’s focus, however, is geared toward salty/savory foods and steers away from the high-sugar recipes that you find mostly in other cannabis cookbooks. I have created recipes for a new generation of cannabis patients and cooks, from appetizers to entrees. Inside there are many quick fix recipes which are super easy to follow, considering they cut to the chase by starting out with pre-packaged food. Finally, I love bringing relief and comfort to medical marijuana patients and take my work seriously. I will end this introduction with a very important note: It is my responsibility to advise you as mmj patients – to use caution with edibles. It will be discussed in greater detail later on.