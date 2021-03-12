About this product
Pharmicated's Newest Item!
About this strain
Georgia Peach effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Stress
75% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
50% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.