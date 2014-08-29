ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Space Jill
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Space Jill

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

3.5 23 reviews

Space Jill

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 23 reviews

Space Jill

Space Jill by TGA Genetics is a recreation of the famed Space Queen hybrid, which crossed Romulan with Cinderella 99. This F2 reincarnation captures the sweet mango and candy aroma remembered by fans of the original Space Queen. Space Jill, a 70% sativa strain, induces a high-energy buzz conducive to productivity, but too much can leave the unaccustomed user paranoid.

Effects

Show all

18 people reported 134 effects
Creative 61%
Focused 61%
Uplifted 61%
Energetic 55%
Euphoric 44%
Stress 44%
Pain 38%
Migraines 27%
Depression 22%
Fatigue 22%
Dry mouth 50%
Dry eyes 38%
Dizzy 16%
Paranoid 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

23

Show all

Avatar for AngelWolf666
Member since 2012
I decided to test this strain out on stress-induced migraines. My back was already hurting from doing some yardwork during the day (and I knew it works on pain), so I decided that the next time I started having a migraine, I would smoke some. Well, today was the day to test it. One of My acquaint...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for munin.raven
Member since 2013
This is the perfect strain to make Seattle winter days productive! A couple hits gives my ambition, creativity and libedo a jump-start :)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeGigglyTalkative
Avatar for willywizard
Member since 2017
Space Jill has become a favorite strain simply for its uplifting effects. There is no trace of sleepy couch lock with this one. It comes on slow and turns into an energetic and talkative high that I've found in few other strains. Maybe not for everyone but this sativa does wonders for my ADD and ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for AlaskaGanjaGirl
Member since 2015
My favorite kind of sativa high -- high energy, euphoria, clear mind, long lasting. Great strain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for AngelWolf666
Member since 2012
Took a couple hits of this a couple hours before bed to kill a migraine that was starting up. Within a couple minutes, the migraine was gone, as was my back pain. Unfortunately, I had a heavy weight start resting on My chest around the same time as My headache disappearing. About 10 minutes later...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Focused
more reviews
write a review

Find Space Jill nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Space Jill nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Space Jill
User uploaded image of Space Jill
User uploaded image of Space Jill

Lineage

Strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Strain
Space Jill

Products with Space Jill

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Space Jill nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Frankenstein, Lavender Jones, Purple Paralysis, Space Jill, and Sugar Kush
New Strains Alert: Frankenstein, Lavender Jones, Purple Paralysis, Space Jill, and Sugar Kush

Most popular in