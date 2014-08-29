Space Jill by TGA Genetics is a recreation of the famed Space Queen hybrid, which crossed Romulan with Cinderella 99. This F2 reincarnation captures the sweet mango and candy aroma remembered by fans of the original Space Queen. Space Jill, a 70% sativa strain, induces a high-energy buzz conducive to productivity, but too much can leave the unaccustomed user paranoid.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
23
AngelWolf666
munin.raven
willywizard
AlaskaGanjaGirl
AngelWolf666
Find Space Jill nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Space Jill nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Space Jill
Hang tight. We're looking for Space Jill nearby.