2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Black Lime Reserve is a highly potent strain that consistently tests with high THC percentages. Mentally uplifting, calming, and physically comforting, this indica-dominant hybrid is a complex mix with a strong genetic heritage. Grab some munchies and a pillow, because this pungent strain is sure to make you ready for a snack and a nap!