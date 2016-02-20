Loading…
Logo for the brand Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Black Lime Reserve Bong Buddies

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD

About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Black Lime Reserve is a highly potent strain that consistently tests with high THC percentages. Mentally uplifting, calming, and physically comforting, this indica-dominant hybrid is a complex mix with a strong genetic heritage. Grab some munchies and a pillow, because this pungent strain is sure to make you ready for a snack and a nap!

Black Lime effects

Reported by real people like you
107 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!