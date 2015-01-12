About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Cenex is a sativa-dominant hybrid developed right here in the state of Washington. A sweet, earthy, skunky combination of Cinderella 99 and Vortex, this clear-headed and uplifting morning strain is known for creating a positive, analytical and introspective mindset, along with an insurgence of focused, creative energy.