2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Cenex is a sativa-dominant hybrid developed right here in the state of Washington. A sweet, earthy, skunky combination of Cinderella 99 and Vortex, this clear-headed and uplifting morning strain is known for creating a positive, analytical and introspective mindset, along with an insurgence of focused, creative energy.
Cinex effects
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
