2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Cherry Cookies is a delectable indica-dominant hybrid made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. It is a popular daytime indica strain, because it relaxes the body without overly clouding the mind. With a tart taste reminiscent of its fruity namesake, this strain provides users with a buoyant body buzz, while maintaining a euphoric and giggly headspace.

Cherry Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
