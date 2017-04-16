About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Cherry Cookies is a delectable indica-dominant hybrid made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. It is a popular daytime indica strain, because it relaxes the body without overly clouding the mind. With a tart taste reminiscent of its fruity namesake, this strain provides users with a buoyant body buzz, while maintaining a euphoric and giggly headspace.