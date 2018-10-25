Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Forbidden Fruit Bong Buddies
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
Forbidden Fruit is the crossover of two tasty, fruity strains: Cherry Pie and Tangie. Experience the tranquil body tingling sensation brought to you from its Cherry Pie heritage in addition to an uplifted mood and cerebral elevation from its Tangie side.
Forbidden Fruit effects
594 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
