Panda Cookies is an indica-lover's dream! This indica-dominant hybrid is a result of crossing Starfighter with GSC Thin Mints, and has that classic sour taste with a touch of gas. Potent in nature, Panda Cookies provides users with a giggly euphoria, paired with an encompassing, tingly body high. It is a popular choice for users seeking relief from pain, nausea, and appetite loss.