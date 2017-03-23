Phyre
Enso (The One x Velvet Rush)
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
