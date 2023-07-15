Gary Payton Liquid Diamonds Vape

by Piff Stixs
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Product rating:
Strain rating:

About this product

Gary Payton:
• Cannabis Extract
• Premium Disposable Vape
• Net WT. 500MG | 0.017 OZ
• Hybrid

PIFF STIXS Liquid Diamonds is made with high quality premium indoor flower. Our cannabis is frozen after harvest, and cold cured. Our liquid diamonds is in a league of its own! With Piff's incredible potency, taste and purity, you'll be sure to reach for this premium vape!

About this strain

A collab between Cookies and Kenny Dumetz of Powerzzzup Genetics, Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid marijuana strain bred by Powerzzzup Genetics and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining the Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience. Gary Payton has won multiple cannabis cup awards, including 1st place in the 2022 Errl Cup in Arizona in hash form and 2nd in 2022’s The Emerald Cup; strains made from Gary Payton have also garnered wins in Oklahoma and Oregon.

