Pilot Cannabis
Ed Rosenthal Super Bud
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Ed Rosenthal Super Bud effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
27% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
20% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
