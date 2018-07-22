About this product
Grown by Pioneer Nuggets, Orangutang is a full Indica strain. Orangutang has a citrus sour and earthy fuel taste. You will get a instant body high and rapid physical relaxation with a headband sensation. This strain is a great way to improve your mood while attending to pain. All prices include tax
About this strain
Orangutang is a flavorful indica-dominant hybrid bred by Fireline Cannabis. It was created by crossing two heavily citrus-forward strains, Orange Crush and Citrus Sap, with two flavorful and potent cannabis mainstays, GG4 and Tangie. The flowers sprout light green buds that smell of oranges, grapefruit, earth, and gasoline. Its sour undertones give way to rapid physical relaxation and a euphoric headband sensation. Orangutang is a great option for people looking to boost their mood while attending to pain.
Orangutang effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
40% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
30% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
30% of people say it helps with nausea
THC Strength
26% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pioneer Nuggets
Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Nuggets is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, Washington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left. Pioneer Nuggets is dedicated to one mission - We devote our lives to produce the highest-quality cannabis for the world. Our internal passion drives our love for our plants, our people and our community. Each member of our team wakes up, slays the day, falls asleep and dreams about cannabis. Our dedication to our profession comes easy. It's the 100% hand crafted all-natural methodology we use that invokes our endless commitment.