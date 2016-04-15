ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
From Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics, Citrus Sap is a hybrid cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Tangie. Growers can expect high yields, heavy resin production, and a sweet mandarin orange aroma, as well as a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. Its flowering time averages between 65 to 70 days.

106 people reported 752 effects
Happy 61%
Relaxed 57%
Uplifted 51%
Euphoric 50%
Focused 34%
Depression 26%
Stress 26%
Pain 24%
Anxiety 24%
PTSD 18%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 6%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 2%

Lineage

First strain parent
Tangie
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Citrus Sap
First strain child
Orangutang
child
Second strain child
Chocolate Sap
child

