- Herbal
- Pine
- Peppery
From Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics, Citrus Sap is a hybrid cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Tangie. Growers can expect high yields, heavy resin production, and a sweet mandarin orange aroma, as well as a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. Its flowering time averages between 65 to 70 days.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
142
Find Citrus Sap nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Citrus Sap nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Products with Citrus Sap
Hang tight. We're looking for Citrus Sap nearby.