The OG Seattle Micro Farm
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
18 products
Flower
Evercream
by Plantworks
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Lemon Stash CBD
by Plantworks
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Orange Julia CBD
by Plantworks
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
The Stash
by Plantworks
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
MAYcHEM
by Plantworks
Flower
Loco Mocha
by Plantworks
Flower
Wonder Mint
by Plantworks
Flower
The True OG
by Plantworks
Flower
Trewbacca
by Plantworks
Flower
Beyond Orange
by Plantworks
Flower
Lazy Susan CBD
by Plantworks
Flower
The Love Bud
by Plantworks
Flower
Miss Fortune Cookie
by Plantworks
Flower
Casbah Kush
by Plantworks
Flower
Good Day
by Plantworks
Flower
Cookies
by Plantworks
Flower
Tropical Fire
by Plantworks
THC 4.5%
CBD 8.5%
Flower
Dr. Doctor
by Plantworks
