Skunk Tank Hash Rosin Ceramic Disposable

by Plume
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Introducing the Skunk Tank Hash Rosin Ceramic Disposable by Plume – a bold, full-bodied vaping experience for those who crave something a little stronger. Made from top-tier hash rosin, Skunk Tank delivers a pungent, earthy aroma with a hint of citrus, known for its robust effects and powerful terpene profile. Housed in our cutting-edge fully ceramic disposable pen, the device gently heats the extract, ensuring smooth, potent clouds with every puff.

Expect an intense, euphoric high that’s perfect for unwinding after a long day or diving into creativity. With Plume, you get the ultimate in potency and flavor, all in a sleek, ready-to-go design. Experience the best of cannabis extracts with Skunk Tank – bold flavor, plush puffs.

About this strain

Skunk #1 is a hybrid marijuana strain that has influenced cannabis on a global scale, parenting a horde of Skunk crosses since it first bloomed in the late 1970s. Sacred Seed Co. originally bred Skunk #1 using diverse genetics from around the world; Afghani, Acapulco Gold, and Colombian Gold varieties converged through an intricate selective breeding process that spanned several generations, and finally the genetic cornerstone of countless cannabis hybrids was born. 

The original Skunk #1 gave rise to several variations that were later harvested in the gardens of Sensi Seeds, Dutch Passion, Flying Dutchmen, Nirvana Seeds, and Royal Queen Seeds. As its name suggests, Skunk #1 buds radiate with an aromatic blend of sour skunkiness and subtle earthy notes. This hybrid offers elevated creativity through its high-energy buzz, while stress and appetite loss melt away with Skunk #1’s potency.

About this brand

Plume
Fully Ceramic Cannabis Disposables. Our all-in one pen gently heats our premium extracts for plush fluffs, every time.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 412024
