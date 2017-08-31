Introducing the Skunk Tank Hash Rosin Ceramic Disposable by Plume – a bold, full-bodied vaping experience for those who crave something a little stronger. Made from top-tier hash rosin, Skunk Tank delivers a pungent, earthy aroma with a hint of citrus, known for its robust effects and powerful terpene profile. Housed in our cutting-edge fully ceramic disposable pen, the device gently heats the extract, ensuring smooth, potent clouds with every puff.



Expect an intense, euphoric high that’s perfect for unwinding after a long day or diving into creativity. With Plume, you get the ultimate in potency and flavor, all in a sleek, ready-to-go design. Experience the best of cannabis extracts with Skunk Tank – bold flavor, plush puffs.

