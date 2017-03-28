ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Acapulco Gold
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Acapulco Gold

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.5 619 reviews

Acapulco Gold

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 44 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 619 reviews

Acapulco Gold
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

One of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find. 

Effects

Show all

404 people reported 3106 effects
Happy 63%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 49%
Creative 43%
Energetic 40%
Stress 36%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 27%
Pain 21%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

619

more reviews
write a review

Find Acapulco Gold nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Acapulco Gold nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Sour Diesel
Sour Diesel
More energeticLeafly flower for Pineapple Express
Pineapple Express
More energeticLeafly flower for Lemon Skunk
Lemon Skunk
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Liberty Haze
Liberty Haze
More limoneneLeafly flower for Cinderella 99
Cinderella 99
More energeticLeafly flower for East Coast Sour Diesel
East Coast Sour Diesel
More energeticLeafly flower for Super Sour Diesel
Super Sour Diesel
More energeticLeafly flower for Candyland
Candyland
More tingly
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Acapulco Gold
User uploaded image of Acapulco Gold
User uploaded image of Acapulco Gold
User uploaded image of Acapulco Gold
User uploaded image of Acapulco Gold
User uploaded image of Acapulco Gold
User uploaded image of Acapulco Gold
more photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Mexican
parent
Strain
Acapulco Gold
First strain child
Kelly Hill Gold
child
Second strain child
Ape Shit
child

Products with Acapulco Gold

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Acapulco Gold nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Best Jazz Music Albums to Listen to While High
Best Jazz Music Albums to Listen to While High
Which Strain Tees Should Leafly Print Next? Vote for Your Favorite!
Which Strain Tees Should Leafly Print Next? Vote for Your Favorite!
6 Cannabis Strains With Mexican Heritage
6 Cannabis Strains With Mexican Heritage

Most popular in