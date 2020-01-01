Emily shifted her focus entirely to the cannabis industry in 2013. Since that time, she has taken her experience of researching markets, companies and strategic opportunities and turned it entirely to the world of cannabis. Her focus on understanding where the market is headed, rather than where it has been, has been critical to building a diverse portfolio of companies that span the sector. With over 15 years in working with Fortune 500 companies to develop products, resolve strategic errors, and address new target audiences, Emily's work has been fundamental to stewarding Poseidon's portfolio companies along their paths to success. Emily brings a qualitative lens to the review and due diligence process and has aimed to be connected and involved in as many aspects of the industry as possible. She has spoken at Recode's Code Conference, MJ Business Journal Conferences, Opal Investment Conferences, ArcView, NPR, the World Agritech Summit, Hemp Industries Association conferences, YPO and WPO events, and more. Emily holds a seat on the boards of several portfolio companies, as well as the National Hemp Association and the Marijuana Policy Project. Emily's drive to grow the portfolio is catalyzed by her intense love of the industry and her desire to provide returns to Poseidon's Limited Partners. Morgan Paxhia Poseidon Morgan Paxhia Managing Director With over ten years in the investment industry, Morgan has developed a deep understanding of individual company analysis, portfolio construction, and risk mitigation. Since 2012, Morgan has dedicated his investment focus primarily to the cannabis industry. Understanding the limited amount of information in this emerging industry, lack of institutional research, and lack of industry maturity, Morgan embraces a "boots on the ground" approach to better understand individual companies and the industry. Through extensive travel across the US and Canada, reviewing hundreds of business plans and overseeing cannabis investments, Morgan has developed Poseidon's investment methodology specific to the cannabis industry. He has created frameworks for analysis depending on sub-sector, company stage, and participation across the capital spectrum, leveraging his database of contacts and expertise in monitoring key metrics. Risk is paramount at Poseidon and Morgan utilizes multiple diversification strategies across the industry, capital spectrum and company stage to minimize risk while capturing growth for Poseidon's investors. Morgan believes the cannabis industry demands nimble investment analysis and a fluid portfolio allocation as Poseidon continues to capitalize on the maturing cannabis industry. Poseidon's commitment to cannabis is absolute and Morgan's goal is to provide the best opportunity to maximize returns for Poseidon's investors.