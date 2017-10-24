Big Bud Feminized seeds are a descendant of Afghani and Skunk#1 – these feminized seeds have essential Indica features, including quality and quantity. Initially, Big Bud Feminized seeds were made in the USA in the 1980s but made their way into the Netherlands during the drug wars. As their name might suggest, Big Bud Feminized seeds produce larger buds than other cannabis types. The mentioned feature enables the plant to produce a large amount per square meter. Besides being robust, Big Bud Feminized seeds are pest resistant and easy to grow.

