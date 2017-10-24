Big Bud

by Premium Cultivars
IndicaTHC 14%CBD —
Big Bud Feminized seeds are a descendant of Afghani and Skunk#1 – these feminized seeds have essential Indica features, including quality and quantity. Initially, Big Bud Feminized seeds were made in the USA in the 1980s but made their way into the Netherlands during the drug wars. As their name might suggest, Big Bud Feminized seeds produce larger buds than other cannabis types. The mentioned feature enables the plant to produce a large amount per square meter. Besides being robust, Big Bud Feminized seeds are pest resistant and easy to grow.

About this strain

Big Bud is an indica marijuana strain made from a three-way cross of Afghani, Northern Lights and Skunk #1. Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing effects you can feel from head-to-toe. This strain features an earthy and spicy aroma. Bid Bud has a history of being first developed in the United States before being brought to the Netherlands in the 1980s to survive the war on drugs.

We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
