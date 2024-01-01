Mandarin Cookies

Mandarin Cookies seeds, sometimes known as “Mandarin Mints,” are cannabis hybrid strains created by crossing Forum Cut Cookies with Mandarin Sunset. Also, Mandarin Cookies strain seeds are Sativa-dominant hybrids (70% Sativa and 30% Indica).

Every cannabis plant begins as a little seed with the potential to grow into a huge plant with several buds. The germination process is critical for getting your farm or garden to a good start. One of the simplest and most successful techniques for getting Mandarin Cookies strain seeds to sprout is to use a paper towel. Here are the steps for germinating your Mandarin Cookies seeds using a paper towel:

Gather your supplies: two paper towels, a work location (table), a dinner plate, several Mandarin Cookies strain seeds, a water sprayer, and tweezers.
After soaking the paper towels, rinse them in water.
Set one of the paper towels on the dish, folded in half. You can keep the second paper towel for further use.
Select your Mandarin Cookies seeds with care and distribute them evenly on the paper towel, about 3 cm apart.
The second paper towel should cover the Mandarin Cookies strain seeds.
Keep tabs on the Mandarin Cookies seeds to prevent them from drying out.
Keep the plate in a warm, dry place, preferably a cupboard or drawer, out of direct sunlight.
Check the Mandarin Cookies seeds every 20 to 120 hours to ensure they haven’t dried out.
The Mandarin Cookies seeds will begin to sprout after 3-10 days. Transplant the seedlings to the appropriate growth medium after releasing the radicle.

About this strain

Mandarin Cookies, also known as "Mandarin Mints," is a hybrid marijuana strain that gives off a sedating and calming high. Mandarin Cookies has flavors of sweet citrus and diesel. This strain is a great choice for an after dinner dessert that won't leave you glued to your couch. Mandarin Cookies is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. This strain is bread by Ethos in Colorado.

 

 

