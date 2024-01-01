Medellin

Medellin strain seeds are among the best cannabis seeds available. These cannabis seeds are a cross between two renowned strains. Medellin strain is a hybrid made from a genetic combination between Wedding Cake and Chemdawg. If you’re looking for optimal cannabis seeds with high yields, the Medellin strain has you covered. Medellin seeds are simple to grow and may thrive in practically any setting.

Growing cannabis may turn out to be more enjoyable than you anticipated. Premium Cultivars suggests using paper towels to germinate your Medellin strain seeds. Medellin seeds can be germinated using the nine-step paper towel process outlined below:

You’ll need bottled or sterilized water, tweezers, a dinner plate, paper towels, and some Medellin strain seeds.
Wring off any residual water with two paper towels.
Put the plate on top of the second paper towel.
Place the cannabis seeds on the paper towel about an inch apart using tweezers.
If required, wet the paper towel that is covering your Medellin seeds.
If the plate has been damp, dry it with paper towels.
Keep your Medellin cannabis seeds away from prying eyes and in a warm, dark place, such as a closet or cabinet.
Medellin strain seeds should germinate between 24 to 120 hours.
Once your Medellin seeds have developed taproots to about 1 inch in length, you may root them in your favorite growing medium (using tweezers).

About this strain

Medellin is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Wedding Cake and Chemdawg. Medellin is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Medellin effects include feeling energetictingly, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Medellin when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by Lemonnade, Medellin features flavors like tea, pungent, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Medellin typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Medellin, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

