Oreoz, commonly known as “Oreo Cookies” and “Oreos,” is a cannabis hybrid strain created by combining Cookies & Cream with Secret Weapon.



Growing your own Oreoz seeds at home may be both pleasurable and beneficial in terms of having a ready supply. You may prefer to germinate your strain seeds inside due to harsh weather in your area or a lack of green space in your yard. A strong start is critical for the development of your cannabis seeds. Germinating Oreoz strain seeds before planting will allow you to distinguish between viable and non-viable seeds. To guarantee a strong start, germinate your Oreoz cannabis seeds with a paper towel before growing. The following are the significant steps to germinate your Oreoz seeds effectively:



Start by gathering your materials, which should include some Oreoz seeds, water, paper towels, a plate, and tweezers.

Soak the paper towels and wring them to eliminate any excess moisture.

Lay one paper towel on the platter and set aside the other.

Distribute the Oreoz strain seeds out on a paper towel. Make sure the cannabis strain seeds are 1 inch apart.

Cover the Oreoz strain seeds with the second paper towel, then add some water, being cautious not to overwet them.

You are recommended to examine the plate for any extra water.

Place the plate somewhere dark, preferably in a cabinet. Keep the dish out of direct sunlight.

Soak the Oreoz seeds for 20-120 hours, adding water as required.

After the cannabis strain seeds emerge, use tweezers to carefully pick the viable seeds and transfer them to potting soil or preferred medium for growth.

