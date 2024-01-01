Slurricane

by Premium Cultivars
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Slurricane is a highly sought-after strain in the United States, with high-quality features. In House Genetics developed the Slurricane strain by combining a Do-Si-Dos cut from California with the delicious Purple Punch, and it has 60% Indica and 40% Sativa genetics.

Your cannabis seeds’ life begins with germination, which is simple to manage. Reputable cannabis seed banks recommend the tried-and-true paper towel germination method. It takes a few common home items and is straightforward to put together. The paper towel approach is great for starting seedlings indoors and accelerating germination. It is also used to determine the viability and germination rate of your Slurricane cannabis seeds before putting them outside. Follow these simple steps to sprout your Slurricane seeds using the paper towel method:

Check that you have two paper towels, a work area (table), a dinner plate, some Slurricane seeds, a water sprayer, and tweezers.

Squeeze the paper towels to remove excess water after soaking.

Arrange the Slurricane strain seeds on one of the plate’s paper towels. To avoid crowding, space your seeds at least an inch apart.

Cover the strain seeds with the second paper towel and add more water as needed. You should not add too much water!

Lift the towels from the dinner plate to check for excess water and drain if present.

Set your Slurricane strain seeds somewhere warm in your home for 20-120 hours. Ensure the location is out of direct sunlight, such as a drawer or cabinet.

Monitor the moisture levels of the Slurricane seeds regularly.

If they start to dry out, add some water to keep them moist.

When a taproot appears on your Slurricane cannabis seeds, transfer them to your preferred growing medium.

About this strain

Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Premium Cultivars
Premium Cultivars
Shop products
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
Notice a problem?Report this item