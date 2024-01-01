Apple Fritter (feminized)

by Premium Seed Market
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

If you love a deliciously sweet, fruity, and gassy cannabis strain, then Apple Fritter could be your next favorite consumable. Chances are you’ve seen it on dispensary menus.

Apple Fritter buds appear thick and dense, with a somewhat foxtail look to them. Their color tends to be dark green with dark purple spots throughout the buds, and a thick coat of trichomes. If you haven’t tried Apple Fritter yet, you should. Here’s why.

Apple Fritter was created by the breeders at Lumpy’s Flowers nearly a decade ago. Lumpy’s is a growing company known for many cultivars like Reckless Rainbow, Cherry Jane, Truffle Runtz, and Candy Apple Haze. Apple Fritter is definitely their most famous creation thus far.

To make Apple Fritter, sometimes called Apple Fritters, Lumpy’s Flowers crossed Sour Apple with Animal Cookies. It is a hybrid and has led to other strains like Cherry Pie and Apple Runtz. It is an extremely potent cultivar.

You’ll find that a lot of consumers report Apple Fritter’s aroma as a mixture of apple, cheese, and butter; hence the name. So obviously, this is a dessert strain of sorts.

Apple Fritter should grow into a bushy, dense, medium-sized plant with multiple colas. The strain responds well to low-stress training, topping, and trimming. The flowering time for Apple Fritter is 9-10 weeks. Yet, the maturity time may vary with phenotypes that may lean towards either indica or sativa. When grown outside, Apple Fritters is ready for harvest by mid-October. Outdoor crops can yield as much as 40 ounces per plant when cultivated in hot and humid environments

About this strain

Apple Fritter, a true hybrid weed strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter marijuana strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. According to Leafly reviewers, Apple Fritter’s effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and tingly. It's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.


Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Premium Seed Market
Premium Seed Market
Shop products
With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year.

For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.

Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion

We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required!
Notice a problem?Report this item