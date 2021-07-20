About this product
You’d think that a strain with such an incredible reputation would have a very clear history, but Apple Fritter wins awards left and right without people knowing much about her. Said to be a hybrid strain that was created by crossing Sour Apple and Animal Cookies, she’s popular up and down the state of California.
Many know this strain to be one of the most potent on the market with a high of 32% THC, yet you’d never know it by looking at her flower. Nugs are fairly average with just a light dusting of trichomes and fiery orange pistils. As you’d guess, her flavors take on that of the pastry she’s named after and incorporates a hint of cheesy goodness on the tail end to balance things out quite nicely.
Incredible flavors are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this mystery hybrid, and if you’re not a super experienced smoker, you may want to tread very very lightly your first time around with Apple Fritter. Even if you’ve been enjoying cannabis for decades, clear your schedule before you toke, because you might end up glued to the couch far earlier than you’d expect.
Apple Fritter is an interesting gal, as many users initially find her to be incredibly euphoric as she imparts a huge burst of creativity. Although it sounds like this would be an ideal time to work on an art project or write a new song, most will be far too relaxed to actually do anything with their newfound inspiration. As the high progresses, this sedation only intensifies and brings individuals to a place that’s full of body heaviness and eventually sleep.
Strains that are incredibly potent tend to do an amazing job with medical concerns, and Apple Fritter is no different. This bud acts like a power-washer for all of your problems, eliminating pain, battling insomnia, and allowing mental issues like stress, depression, and anxiety to vanish. Keep in mind just how strong she really can be, because although you’ll love her effects, you can’t just smoke to your heart’s content.
Many know this strain to be one of the most potent on the market with a high of 32% THC, yet you’d never know it by looking at her flower. Nugs are fairly average with just a light dusting of trichomes and fiery orange pistils. As you’d guess, her flavors take on that of the pastry she’s named after and incorporates a hint of cheesy goodness on the tail end to balance things out quite nicely.
Incredible flavors are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this mystery hybrid, and if you’re not a super experienced smoker, you may want to tread very very lightly your first time around with Apple Fritter. Even if you’ve been enjoying cannabis for decades, clear your schedule before you toke, because you might end up glued to the couch far earlier than you’d expect.
Apple Fritter is an interesting gal, as many users initially find her to be incredibly euphoric as she imparts a huge burst of creativity. Although it sounds like this would be an ideal time to work on an art project or write a new song, most will be far too relaxed to actually do anything with their newfound inspiration. As the high progresses, this sedation only intensifies and brings individuals to a place that’s full of body heaviness and eventually sleep.
Strains that are incredibly potent tend to do an amazing job with medical concerns, and Apple Fritter is no different. This bud acts like a power-washer for all of your problems, eliminating pain, battling insomnia, and allowing mental issues like stress, depression, and anxiety to vanish. Keep in mind just how strong she really can be, because although you’ll love her effects, you can’t just smoke to your heart’s content.
About this strain
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, Apple Fritter is a strain with secret origins. Those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
Apple Fritter effects
Reported by real people like you
133 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Premium Seed Market
With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year.
For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.
We offer flat-rate pricing on all of our strains; $29.99 for 10 seeds w/$3 shipping on single orders and free shipping when buying 2 or more packs. Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion
We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required!
CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS!
Enter coupon code “freeseeds ” at checkout to receive a FREE pack ($30 value) of Mixed Seeds.
Enter coupon code “ outdoor2020 ” to receive 10% off Blue Dream, Northern Lights, Jack Herer, Texada Timewarp and Jager Kush seeds.
Enter coupon code "indogrow" to receive 10% off White Widow, Skunk #1, Blue Dream and Northern Lights Seeds and Purple Buddha.
"Freebie of the Week" giveaway program. Every week we will feature our "Freebie" strain that will be thrown into your order when ordering 3 or more packs total of any strain(s). It's a $30 value absolutely FREE of charge!
Enter coupon code "freebie" at checkout and receive your FREE pack of Northern Lights seeds today!
(Outdoor Seasonal Special)
Bulk pricing on all strains!
$2 per seed for 100 seeds
$1.50 per seed for 1,000 seeds
For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.
We offer flat-rate pricing on all of our strains; $29.99 for 10 seeds w/$3 shipping on single orders and free shipping when buying 2 or more packs. Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion
We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required!
CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS!
Enter coupon code “freeseeds ” at checkout to receive a FREE pack ($30 value) of Mixed Seeds.
Enter coupon code “ outdoor2020 ” to receive 10% off Blue Dream, Northern Lights, Jack Herer, Texada Timewarp and Jager Kush seeds.
Enter coupon code "indogrow" to receive 10% off White Widow, Skunk #1, Blue Dream and Northern Lights Seeds and Purple Buddha.
"Freebie of the Week" giveaway program. Every week we will feature our "Freebie" strain that will be thrown into your order when ordering 3 or more packs total of any strain(s). It's a $30 value absolutely FREE of charge!
Enter coupon code "freebie" at checkout and receive your FREE pack of Northern Lights seeds today!
(Outdoor Seasonal Special)
Bulk pricing on all strains!
$2 per seed for 100 seeds
$1.50 per seed for 1,000 seeds