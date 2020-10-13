About this product
The strain is recommended for those that love the fruity and sweet tastes that some strains offer. While this strain is potent, there could be flower that is perfect for those that smoke once in a while. First-timers might not be able to really appreciate how delicious this strain is when compared to others.
Gelato, in any phenotype, is a dankly delicious strain. It’s sweet to an almost sickly degree, mood-boosting, and incredibly earthy. Those who use it are known for succumbing to energy, euphoria, and bouts of uncontrollable giggles. This gives the strain its uniquely specific effects for people suffering from a myriad of pain conditions.
However, for people suffering with real chronic conditions, Gelato #45 can be a soothing presence. Fibromyalgia, marked by widespread bodily pain in specific points on the body, can be near-impossible to effectively treat without constant management. Any relief is welcome, which is why Gelato #45 is a superstar among buds for being able to offer those people some relief. This is because the strain can reduce inflammation and muscle spasms, both of which are causes and symptoms of fibro. It’s basically a closed system of cause and effect – inflammation causes fibro, which causes stress, which causes inflammation, which causes fibro. Gelato #45 can help break the cycle.
Additionally, the strain can help treat chronic stress and traumatic stress related to PTSD. Bipolar disorder (or manic depression) can also be calmed down under the influence of Gelato #45.
The strain itself is dark green and blue, almost a deep purple shade among its lumpy nugs, with orange hairs and a dusting of incredibly sticky, resin-cloaked trichomes. Its high is a sense of euphoria and focus mixed together, balanced and powerful and long-lasting. You will feel relaxed and peaceful on the strain, relieved, and potentially pain-free.
About this strain
Gelato 45 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies and Sherbet. Gelato 45 has a sweet flavor profile with subtle hints of earthy pine. Gelato 45 is a fan favorite because of its mood-boosting abilities that pair great with social activities. Those who smoke this strain often say it tends to bring on fits of the giggles. Growers say Gelato 45 buds are marked by a dusting of trichomes and colors that are dark green and occassionally blue. Medical marijuana patients choose Gelato 45 for relieving symptoms related to depression and anxiety.
Gelato 45 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.
We offer flat-rate pricing on all of our strains; $29.99 for 10 seeds w/$3 shipping on single orders and free shipping when buying 2 or more packs. Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion
We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required!
CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS!
Enter coupon code “freeseeds ” at checkout to receive a FREE pack ($30 value) of Mixed Seeds.
Enter coupon code "LEAFLY22" to receive DOUBLE your order!
"Freebie of the Week" giveaway program. Every week we will feature our "Freebie" strain that will be thrown into your order when ordering 3 or more packs total of any strain(s). It's a $30 value absolutely FREE of charge!
Enter coupon code "freebie" at checkout and receive your FREE pack of our freebie strain this week!
(Outdoor Seasonal Special)
Bulk pricing on all strains!
$2 per seed for 100 seeds
$1.50 per seed for 1,000 seeds