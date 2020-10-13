The bottom line on the Gelato 45 strain is that it is so delicious you might think it has been sprayed with flavor additives. The genetics of strains have come such a long way even in the last few years as flavor and potency have both been driven up immensely.



The strain is recommended for those that love the fruity and sweet tastes that some strains offer. While this strain is potent, there could be flower that is perfect for those that smoke once in a while. First-timers might not be able to really appreciate how delicious this strain is when compared to others.



Gelato, in any phenotype, is a dankly delicious strain. It’s sweet to an almost sickly degree, mood-boosting, and incredibly earthy. Those who use it are known for succumbing to energy, euphoria, and bouts of uncontrollable giggles. This gives the strain its uniquely specific effects for people suffering from a myriad of pain conditions.



However, for people suffering with real chronic conditions, Gelato #45 can be a soothing presence. Fibromyalgia, marked by widespread bodily pain in specific points on the body, can be near-impossible to effectively treat without constant management. Any relief is welcome, which is why Gelato #45 is a superstar among buds for being able to offer those people some relief. This is because the strain can reduce inflammation and muscle spasms, both of which are causes and symptoms of fibro. It’s basically a closed system of cause and effect – inflammation causes fibro, which causes stress, which causes inflammation, which causes fibro. Gelato #45 can help break the cycle.



Additionally, the strain can help treat chronic stress and traumatic stress related to PTSD. Bipolar disorder (or manic depression) can also be calmed down under the influence of Gelato #45.



The strain itself is dark green and blue, almost a deep purple shade among its lumpy nugs, with orange hairs and a dusting of incredibly sticky, resin-cloaked trichomes. Its high is a sense of euphoria and focus mixed together, balanced and powerful and long-lasting. You will feel relaxed and peaceful on the strain, relieved, and potentially pain-free.