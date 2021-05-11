About this product
About this strain
Rainbow Belts effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
21% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
1% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
7% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
