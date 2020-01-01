Pride Cannabis was founded by two transmen, Buck Angel and Leon Mostovoy. The company was created to promote natural alternatives to prescribed narcotics, as well as supporting general community health and well-being. Both founders, like many of us in the community, have struggled with anxiety, depression, addiction, and insomnia. With these issues in mind, we have developed a line of products to share with our community. Created with a chemist, Pride Cannabis products are designed to help people struggling with mood, anxiety, and sleep difficulties, addiction, HIV/AIDS, and other chronic illnesses and pain conditions, as well as those who just want to kick back, relax and enjoy! One for you, and one for our elders in the LGBT community. One US dollar from each product sold will go to the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Senior Services Department.