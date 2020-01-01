 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About Pro Grow Builders

We have over 5 years experience in building both residential and commercial cultivation facilities. Our Clients grows have benefited greatly from our commercial construction knowledge. We help aid our clients in the planning of electrical load requirements, water distribution applications, drainage plans, and heating and cooling systems that help aid in regulation of your gardens humidity and temperature. Staying current with the industry we also offer the ability to install remote monitoring systems for your gardening experts to regulate specific micro-climates they require, to achieve maximum benefits and the highest yields.