Proper Extracts

Our cannabis plants are individually selected for harvested at there peak of trichome and terpene production. Within minutes of harvest the ripe cannabis flowers (buds) are sent to our state of the art freezer in order to preserve the medicinal properties of the plant. We use ice cold reverse osmosis water and ice to extract the trichomes from the plant. We then freeze dry the extracted material - removing all moisture, resulting in a clean and potent product which is void of plant material and abundant in terpenes. Our non-solvent product is available as fullmelt and various rosin consistencies