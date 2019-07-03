Loading…
Logo for the brand Prūf Cultivar

Prūf Cultivar

Cookies and Cream

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Cookies n' Cream offers a sweet and nutty taste, and a creamy, vanilla quality when smoked. It can induce a grounding feeling, an overall effect of softening thoughts and, eventually, relaxed extremities. Anxiety dissipates into a languid feeling, and even an early night's sleep.

Primary terpene: Caryophyllene 0.1-0.9
Secondary terpene: Linalool 0.1-0.9 mg/g
THC: 30-32% | CBD: 0.1-0.9%
Flavors: Sweet, Vanilla, Nut
Effects: Relaxation, Happiness, Euphoria

Cookies and Cream effects

Reported by real people like you
472 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
