Platinum OG Kush has won numerous contests for good reason, it is a next-generation expression of the one and only Kush plant - arguably the most famous (and infamous!) plant. There is a lot of love for the “dirt in the mouth” oily funk of this plant. Notes of pine underlay the limonene / myrcene punch, giving it subtle structure and complexity.
Primary terpene: Limonene 5.70
Secondary terpene: Myrcene 5.60 mg/g
THC: 19.0-20.0% | CBD: <LOQ%
Flavors: Fuel, Funk, Sweet
Effects: Relaxing, Sedative, Uplifting
Platinum OG effects
Reported by real people like you
650 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
