About this product

Platinum OG Kush has won numerous contests for good reason, it is a next-generation expression of the one and only Kush plant - arguably the most famous (and infamous!) plant. There is a lot of love for the “dirt in the mouth” oily funk of this plant. Notes of pine underlay the limonene / myrcene punch, giving it subtle structure and complexity.



Primary terpene: Limonene 5.70

Secondary terpene: Myrcene 5.60 mg/g

THC: 19.0-20.0% | CBD: <LOQ%

Flavors: Fuel, Funk, Sweet

Effects: Relaxing, Sedative, Uplifting