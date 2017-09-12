Pure Greens
Nina Limone
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Nina Limone effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
87% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
