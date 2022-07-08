About this product
Features:
-Triple Distilled Oil
-10x more vapor
- Next generation ceramic cartridges
- Healthiest vaporizing technology
- no oil to coil burning
- Full Terpene Profile
- Extreme Potency
-`Solvent-Free
- Superior taste
Our upgraded award winning triple distilled oil is made with pride. It is more clear, transparent and yes more THC potent than ever before. Free of glycol, glycerin or solvents we offer the true cannabis taste of full bodied terpene profile strains to enhance and compliment the therapeutic effects of cannabis while ensuring patient safety and satisfaction .
Our new ceramic technology eliminates burnt taste of the dinosaur days of "oil to metal coil”. It captures the best our oil has to offer, evenly heating it across a smooth ceramic basin with vapor delivered to your lips by a porcelain ceramic mouthpiece.
It is with these advancements, we bring to you an unparalleled vaping experience with higher vapor volume and Pure cannabis taste. Making it easy to see why its the "one".
About this strain
Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress.
Forbidden Fruit effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with