PUREXTRACTS
About this product
Preserve™ Cured Cannabis Cartridges™ feature single origin 100% cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. With Preserve™, we are taking a different approach allowing our cannabis to cure - unlike live resin products - so our terpenes can fully express themselves before we extract with precision. That's how we get that True-To-Flower flavor and experience.
Mad Scientist effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
14% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!